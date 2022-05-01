Analysts Expect Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Skeena Resources’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skeena Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Skeena Resources.

Separately, CIBC started coverage on Skeena Resources in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the first quarter worth $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,850,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $12,273,000. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 22,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,399. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28. Skeena Resources has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

