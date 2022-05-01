Analysts Expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) to post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

ERIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a SEK 125 price target (up from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 134 to SEK 120 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.96. 6,775,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,273,873. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $14.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

