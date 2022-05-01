Analysts Expect The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) will announce ($0.58) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Howard Hughes posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Howard Hughes.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HHC shares. TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of HHC stock traded down $2.61 on Friday, hitting $100.29. The stock had a trading volume of 384,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.65. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 95.52 and a beta of 1.46. Howard Hughes has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $113.20.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 153.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 38.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

