Analysts Expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Will Announce Earnings of $3.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.24 and the highest is $4.13. TransDigm Group posted earnings per share of $2.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $15.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.85 to $17.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $21.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.49 to $24.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TransDigm Group.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of TDG traded down $24.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $594.81. 281,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,565. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $552.72 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $644.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $634.13. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45.
In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,324,315. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in TransDigm Group by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
