Analyzing China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) and Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) and Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get China Merchants Bank alerts:

This table compares China Merchants Bank and Sunlight Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Merchants Bank $69.83 billion N/A $18.59 billion $3.72 8.04 Sunlight Financial $114.74 million 4.79 -$153.43 million N/A N/A

China Merchants Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for China Merchants Bank and Sunlight Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Merchants Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunlight Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00

Sunlight Financial has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 108.84%. Given Sunlight Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than China Merchants Bank.

Volatility and Risk

China Merchants Bank has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlight Financial has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Merchants Bank and Sunlight Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Merchants Bank 27.30% 16.13% 1.38% Sunlight Financial N/A -3.95% -2.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.5% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

China Merchants Bank beats Sunlight Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels. The company also offers credit cards; insurance products; open-ended funds; discount and guarantees for commercial bills, redemption of commercial bills, and guaranteed discount for commercial acceptance bills; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. In addition, it provides forfeiting and risk participation, escrow, cross-border RMB clearing, and interbank services; and risk and financial management, cross-border RMB and oversea financing, international factoring and settlement, and trade finance services. Further, the company offers financial leasing and guarantee, investment and wealth management, forex option and gold trading, forex express trading, international, offshore and private banking, custody, pension, and electronic banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 143 branches; 1,770 sub-branches; one branch-level operation center; 2,812 self-service centers; 6,592 self-service machines; one representative office; 14,746 visual counters in Mainland China. The company also operates in Hong Kong, New York, London, Singapore, Luxembourg, Sydney, and Taipei. China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.