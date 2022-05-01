Analyzing Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) & Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Douglas Emmett and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Emmett 0 0 5 0 3.00 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust 0 5 3 0 2.38

Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus price target of $39.60, indicating a potential upside of 34.42%. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $28.31, indicating a potential upside of 37.91%. Given Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Douglas Emmett.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.2% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Emmett $786.87 million 6.58 $65.27 million $0.36 81.83 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Douglas Emmett has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Emmett 7.38% 1.64% 0.70% Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Douglas Emmett beats Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

