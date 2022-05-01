Analyzing Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) & Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) and Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Equitrans Midstream and Kinetik, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitrans Midstream 0 5 2 0 2.29 Kinetik 0 0 4 0 3.00

Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus target price of $8.40, suggesting a potential upside of 6.87%. Kinetik has a consensus target price of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.82%. Given Equitrans Midstream’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Equitrans Midstream is more favorable than Kinetik.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equitrans Midstream and Kinetik’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitrans Midstream $1.32 billion 2.59 -$1.38 billion ($3.33) -2.36 Kinetik $160.62 million 21.81 $99.22 million $5.13 13.87

Kinetik has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Equitrans Midstream. Equitrans Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinetik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Equitrans Midstream and Kinetik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitrans Midstream -104.82% 6.90% 1.81% Kinetik 25.18% -11.27% 2.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Equitrans Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Kinetik shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Equitrans Midstream shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Kinetik shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Equitrans Midstream pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Equitrans Midstream pays out -18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kinetik pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

Equitrans Midstream has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinetik has a beta of 3.28, indicating that its share price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kinetik beats Equitrans Midstream on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equitrans Midstream (Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission and Storage System segment comprises 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipeline that connects to seven interstate pipelines and local distribution companies. The Water Service System segment include two independent systems comprised approximately 200 miles of pipeline that deliver fresh water from the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and various regional waterways. Equitrans Midstream Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Kinetik (Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.