Analyzing Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) and Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) and Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

This table compares Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and Silvergate Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 35.05% 10.93% 1.43% Silvergate Capital 45.57% 7.87% 0.68%

This table compares Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and Silvergate Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $354.97 million 5.61 $124.40 million $1.91 17.02 Silvergate Capital $175.65 million 21.05 $78.53 million $3.13 37.37

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has higher revenue and earnings than Silvergate Capital. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silvergate Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.6% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and Silvergate Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 2 1 0 2.33 Silvergate Capital 0 1 8 0 2.89

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.38%. Silvergate Capital has a consensus price target of $206.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.13%. Given Silvergate Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Volatility & Risk

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvergate Capital has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Silvergate Capital beats Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal or family purposes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 54 branch and commercial lending offices. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

About Silvergate Capital (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. Silvergate Capital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.