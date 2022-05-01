Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.41

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.407 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $57.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.16. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,460 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

BUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €70.00 ($75.27) to €75.00 ($80.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($89.25) to €72.00 ($77.42) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

