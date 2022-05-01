Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Anterix reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,120.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

ATEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Anterix by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Anterix by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Anterix by 6.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Anterix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Anterix by 51.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATEX traded down $2.35 on Friday, reaching $51.84. The stock had a trading volume of 86,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,448. The company has a market cap of $952.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.23. Anterix has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $66.55.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

