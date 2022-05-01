Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.18 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) will report $188.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.37 million to $191.00 million. Apartment Income REIT posted sales of $176.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year sales of $780.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $765.03 million to $796.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $823.51 million, with estimates ranging from $807.01 million to $840.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apartment Income REIT.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $766,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,258 shares of company stock valued at $170,544 and sold 41,500 shares valued at $2,184,830. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,743,000 after buying an additional 2,064,781 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,863,000 after purchasing an additional 799,670 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,312,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,809,000 after acquiring an additional 129,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,244,000 after acquiring an additional 507,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,626,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,239,000 after acquiring an additional 145,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average of $52.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

