Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Update

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 82,449 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AFT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. 32,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,315. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (Get Rating)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

