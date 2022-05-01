Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the March 31st total of 5,070,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 87,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $272,694.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 41,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $134,566.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 541,303 shares of company stock worth $1,666,395.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACHR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,390,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,813. Archer Aviation has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

