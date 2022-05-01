Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) to report sales of $89.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arco Platform’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.61 million and the highest is $93.79 million. Arco Platform posted sales of $60.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arco Platform will report full year sales of $316.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $288.52 million to $345.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $394.22 million, with estimates ranging from $350.85 million to $437.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arco Platform.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.58). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Arco Platform in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arco Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter worth about $226,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 18.2% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,073,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,284,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter worth about $7,703,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

ARCE stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $585.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.63. Arco Platform has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $34.34.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

