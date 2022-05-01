Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,460,000 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the March 31st total of 5,710,000 shares. Approximately 19.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 991,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Arcus Biosciences stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.21. The company had a trading volume of 742,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,074. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $4.84. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RCUS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

