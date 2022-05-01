Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Short Interest Update

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,460,000 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the March 31st total of 5,710,000 shares. Currently, 19.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 991,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.
In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,202,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,558,000 after buying an additional 164,232 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,624,000 after buying an additional 432,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,706,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,059,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,648,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,735,000 after buying an additional 147,762 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $4.84. The company had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 million. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on RCUS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.
About Arcus Biosciences (Get Rating)
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.
