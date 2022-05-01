Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Short Interest Update

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,460,000 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the March 31st total of 5,710,000 shares. Currently, 19.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 991,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,202,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,558,000 after buying an additional 164,232 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,624,000 after buying an additional 432,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,706,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,059,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,648,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,735,000 after buying an additional 147,762 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCUS traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.21. The company had a trading volume of 742,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,074. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $35.65. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $49.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $4.84. The company had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 million. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCUS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

About Arcus Biosciences (Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.