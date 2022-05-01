Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 675,600 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 964,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARTL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARTL opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. Artelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.40.
Artelo Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.
