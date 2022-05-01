Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIP. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Arteris from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,402,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,841,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,229,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,805,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $11.79 on Friday. Arteris has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arteris will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

