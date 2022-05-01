Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Short Interest Update

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the March 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Ascent Solar Technologies stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $149.50.

Get Ascent Solar Technologies alerts:

About Ascent Solar Technologies (Get Rating)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for aerospace, defense, emergency management, and consumer/OEM applications. It offers outdoor solar chargers. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and e-commerce companies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.