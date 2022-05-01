Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings of ($3.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $3.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($16.70) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHT traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 936,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

