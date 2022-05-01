Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at $206.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of $206.46 and a 1 year high of $349.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.66 and a 200 day moving average of $295.65.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 27.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASHTY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($76.47) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,230 ($66.66) to GBX 4,770 ($60.80) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,900 ($62.45) to GBX 4,950 ($63.09) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,005.75.

Ashtead Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.