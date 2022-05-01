ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLNGet Rating) to report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

ASLN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,147. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 14.75 and a quick ratio of 14.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASLN. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46,639 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

