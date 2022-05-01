Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $105,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $280,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,394 shares of company stock worth $623,240. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 73.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 472,690 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 224.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 771,063 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Associated Banc by 13.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Associated Banc by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

About Associated Banc (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.