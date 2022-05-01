Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 81 ($1.03).

Several research firms recently commented on AGR. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.02) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.02) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

LON AGR opened at GBX 65.90 ($0.84) on Friday. Assura has a one year low of GBX 59.28 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 80.60 ($1.03). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

