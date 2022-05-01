Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONM traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,705. Assure has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $55.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Assure had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assure will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IONM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Assure in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assure stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Assure as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

