AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09, reports. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion.
Shares of NYSE AZN opened at $66.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.31. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $52.74 and a 1 year high of $71.70.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
