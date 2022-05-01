AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Short Interest Update

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,820,000 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the March 31st total of 7,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

AZN opened at $66.40 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $52.74 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.59. The firm has a market cap of $205.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -603.11%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($114.71) to £110 ($140.20) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($133.83) to £115 ($146.57) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7,223.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

