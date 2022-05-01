Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Short Interest Down 30.7% in April

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the March 31st total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ATXS opened at $6.09 on Friday. Astria Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $17,323,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,158,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,765,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,746,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astria Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

