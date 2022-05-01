ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Short Interest Down 33.9% in April

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the March 31st total of 229,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 126.3 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATSAF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Maxim Group raised their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATSAF opened at $30.02 on Friday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

