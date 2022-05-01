Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Down 34.4% in April

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,300 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the March 31st total of 250,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Auddia in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:AUUD opened at $2.00 on Friday. Auddia has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Auddia by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Auddia during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Auddia by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Auddia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

