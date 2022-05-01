Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURC) & FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Financial Comparison

Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURC – Get Rating) and FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Aurora Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of FinVolution Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aurora Acquisition and FinVolution Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A FinVolution Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

FinVolution Group has a consensus price target of $6.02, indicating a potential upside of 60.20%. Given FinVolution Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FinVolution Group is more favorable than Aurora Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aurora Acquisition and FinVolution Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Acquisition N/A N/A -$5.04 million ($0.80) -12.31 FinVolution Group $1.49 billion 0.71 $393.71 million $1.32 2.85

FinVolution Group has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Acquisition. Aurora Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FinVolution Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Acquisition and FinVolution Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Acquisition N/A -34.42% -1.80% FinVolution Group 26.49% 26.57% 16.01%

Summary

FinVolution Group beats Aurora Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aurora Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

FinVolution Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 140.3 million cumulative registered users. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc. and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019. FinVolution Group was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

