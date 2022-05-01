Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Short Interest Update

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the March 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,788,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,940,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 520,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 160,870 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Authentic Equity Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

