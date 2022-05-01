Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $556.00.

ATDRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 532 ($6.78) to GBX 514 ($6.55) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $2.57.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

