Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) to post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.55. Autoliv posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.46%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $123.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Shares of ALV opened at $73.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.77. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $110.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $87,591,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Autoliv by 70.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,587,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,051,000 after acquiring an additional 656,722 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Autoliv by 444.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,494,000 after acquiring an additional 548,671 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Autoliv by 6,057.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,891,000 after acquiring an additional 411,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 71.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 967,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 403,613 shares in the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

