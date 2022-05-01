Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.06 Billion

Brokerages predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) will report $4.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing posted sales of $3.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $16.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.40 billion to $16.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.54 billion to $17.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Automatic Data Processing.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,734,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $218.18 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $184.85 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.01.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.