Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the March 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,253,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AVLNF opened at $0.13 on Friday. Avalon Advanced Materials has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.
Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
