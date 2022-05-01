Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the March 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,253,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AVLNF opened at $0.13 on Friday. Avalon Advanced Materials has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

