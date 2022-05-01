AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) will post $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.32 and the highest is $2.37. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings of $1.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year earnings of $9.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.17 to $10.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 47.68% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS.

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVB opened at $227.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $186.61 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.02 and a 200-day moving average of $243.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

