Avast plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Short Interest Down 34.0% in April

Avast plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the March 31st total of 148,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 491.0 days.
Shares of AVASF stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. Avast has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $9.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15.
Avast Company Profile (Get Rating)
