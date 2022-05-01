Avast plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Short Interest Down 34.0% in April

Avast plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the March 31st total of 148,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 491.0 days.

Shares of AVASF stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. Avast has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $9.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15.

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity services under the Avast brand name the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer; and Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB). It offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; and web browsing, third-party software distribution, e-commerce tool, mobile advertising, and other IT managed solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium sized business customers.

