Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.38.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXON. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $112.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.46. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $111.38 and a twelve month high of $209.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.33 and a beta of 0.42.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

