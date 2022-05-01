Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Up 46.3% in April

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,394,700 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the March 31st total of 1,637,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
AXTLF opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. Axtel has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.24.
Axtel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axtel (AXTLF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Axtel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axtel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.