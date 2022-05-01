Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Up 46.3% in April

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,394,700 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the March 31st total of 1,637,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

AXTLF opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. Axtel has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.24.

Axtel Company Profile

Axtel, SAB. de C.V., an information and communications technology (ICT) company, offers ICT solutions for corporate, government, small businesses, and residential customers in Mexico. It engages in installing, operating and/or exploiting a public telecommunications network for the provision of services, such as conducting voice signals, sounds, data, Internet, texts and images, IT, and local, as well as domestic and international long-distance telephone and restricted television services.

