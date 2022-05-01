Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 2.16. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.49.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $547.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 363.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bally’s will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

