Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS BKHYY opened at $46.08 on Friday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

