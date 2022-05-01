Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS BKHYY opened at $46.08 on Friday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
About Bank Hapoalim B.M. (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank Hapoalim B.M. (BKHYY)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.