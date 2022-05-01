Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €6.60 ($7.10) to €5.80 ($6.24) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €6.00 ($6.45) to €7.00 ($7.53) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of BKRIY stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $7.77.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

