Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.05.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Barings BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Barings BDC by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $36.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.69 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 57.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 77.31%.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

