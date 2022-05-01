Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Short Interest Update

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the March 31st total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 727,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BNED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

BNED stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,519. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Barnes & Noble Education ( NYSE:BNED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 6.90%.

In related news, Director David G. Golden acquired 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $90,346.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Golden acquired 21,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,272.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 113,035 shares of company stock worth $436,621. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNED. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,786,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 408,986 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 15.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,403,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 327,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,728,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,226,000 after acquiring an additional 312,627 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,085,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 244,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 154.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 184,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education (Get Rating)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.