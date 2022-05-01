Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the March 31st total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of BTDPY opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $22.25.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2569 per share. This represents a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.
Barratt Developments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.
