Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several analysts recently commented on BSFFF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Basic-Fit in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Basic-Fit from €42.00 ($45.16) to €43.00 ($46.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BSFFF opened at $42.00 on Friday. Basic-Fit has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $57.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.47.

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs. As of March 9, 2022, it operated 223 clubs in the Netherlands, 207 clubs in Belgium, 10 clubs in Luxembourg, 578 clubs in France, and 63 clubs in Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

