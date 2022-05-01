Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Update

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $885.94 million, a PE ratio of -54.85 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Berry has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $12.85.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berry will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.99%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Berry in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Berry by 43.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry in the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

About Berry (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.