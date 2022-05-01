BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Update

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the March 31st total of 94,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of BIO-key International stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. BIO-key International has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 96.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIO-key International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BKYI Get Rating ) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,282 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.09% of BIO-key International worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BIO-key International (Get Rating)

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.