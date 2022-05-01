BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Update

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the March 31st total of 94,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of BIO-key International stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. BIO-key International has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.85.
BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 96.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter.
About BIO-key International (Get Rating)
BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.
