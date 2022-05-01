Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Short Interest Up 48.0% in April

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the March 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of BIOAF stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Bioasis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21.
Bioasis Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
